The Oakmont

323 N. Delaware St. Ste. B

CHIMI STEAK$17.00
Marinated and seared skirt steak + caramelized onion butter + roasted garlic + roasted poblano + chimichurri + truffle garlic fries
THE O.G. BURGER$13.00
Locally baked brioche bun + half pound chuck/brisket/short rib beef blend patty + cheddar + bacon
+ shredded romaine + tomato + red onion + garlic aioli + side of house made pickles
TRUFFLE GARLIC FRIES$8.00
Seasoned fries + truffle oil + parmesan + fresh garlic + fresh parsley + aioli
BUDDHA BOWL *Vegan$15.00
Garbanzo bean + quinoa + kale + cauliflower + mushroom + broccolini + red onion + olive oil + red chili flake + Tahini dressing + watercress + grilled lemon
TEQUILA CHICKEN$15.00
Tequila marinated grilled chicken breasts + pico de gallo + guacamole + grilled citrus broccolini + roasted cauliflower puree
+ poblano aioli + grilled lime
BLUE CORN QUESADILLA$14.00
Blue corn tortilla + shredded smoked chicken + black beans + shredded queso + pico de gallo + guacamole
CONFETTI DONUTS HOLES$7.00
Fried vanilla cake donut holes + powdered sugar + citrus liquor sugar glaze
CAJUN SALMON TACOS$17.00
Seared Cajun salmon + white corn tortilla + arugula + pico de gallo + guacamole + poblano aioli
FRIED DEVILED EGGS$12.00
Lightly breaded and fried egg whites (6 halves) + truffle egg mix + bacon + dill + smoked paprika
OAKMONT CHICKEN SANDWICH$12.00
Local braided challah bread + chipotle aioli + 6oz chicken fried/grilled + tomato + red onion + spring mix + Tillamook sharp cheddar
+ side of house pickles
323 N. Delaware St. Ste. B

Indianapolis IN

Sunday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 9:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 9:00 am - 12:00 am
