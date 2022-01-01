Go
Toast
  • /
  • Katy
  • /
  • The Oaks Kitchen & Bar

The Oaks Kitchen & Bar

The Oaks Kitchen & Bar, located in Cane Quarter of Cane Island - Katy’s premier master-planned community - is a contemporary eatery serving seasonal fare, exquisite wines, and well-crafted cocktails.

2100 Cane Island Parkway

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Onion Rings
Quesadillas$11.00
Chicken breast, cheese, grilled onions & peppers folded in a flour tortilla. served with sour cream and pico
Chicken Parm$19.00
spagetti pasta, red sauce, chicken, mozzarella & parmesan mix
Wings of Eight$15.00
crispy fried Wings and legs tossed in your choice of:
buffalo // house BBQ // sweet chili // lemon pepper
Katy Quinoa Salad$12.00
Mixed greens, kale and romaine topped with roasted sweet potatoes, organic red quinoa, dried cranberries, red onions, avocados and charred corn served with your choice of dressing
Crab Cake$12.00
lump crab cake, roumulade and lemon
Ancho Shrimp Tacos$13.00
three flour tortillas filled with ancho marinated shrimp, house slaw, pico de gallo, served with a side of guacamole
Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Fried chicken breast, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and cilantro ranch aioli on grilled brioche bun
House Fries$4.00
Kids Chicken Tenders with Fries
See full menu

Location

2100 Cane Island Parkway

Katy TX

Sunday6:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Monday6:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday6:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Willy Burger Katy

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Snappy's Cafe & Grill

No reviews yet

Your neighborhood breakfast and lunch spot

No Label Brewing Merch Curbside & Online

No reviews yet

Purchase merch for curbside-to-go or online!

No Label Brewing Co.

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston