The Oaks Kitchen & Bar
The Oaks Kitchen & Bar, located in Cane Quarter of Cane Island - Katy’s premier master-planned community - is a contemporary eatery serving seasonal fare, exquisite wines, and well-crafted cocktails.
2100 Cane Island Parkway
Popular Items
Location
2100 Cane Island Parkway
Katy TX
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Nearby restaurants
Willy Burger Katy
Come in and enjoy!
Snappy's Cafe & Grill
Your neighborhood breakfast and lunch spot
No Label Brewing Merch Curbside & Online
Purchase merch for curbside-to-go or online!
No Label Brewing Co.
Come in and enjoy!