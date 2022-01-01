Go
Toast

The Commons

Comfort food and classic cocktails in a cozy space with amazing staff!

547 Cherry Street SE Ste C • $$

Avg 4.6 (498 reviews)

Popular Items

Andes Mint Whoopie$5.00
Maurice$14.00
Ham, turkey, swiss cheese, green olives, sweet gherkins, romaine lettuce, Maurice dressing.
6 Pack Mini High Life$5.00
White Claw Black Cherry$2.00
Cami's Tendies$15.00
3 house-battered and fried chicken tenderloins, french fries, ranch, ketchup.
Caesar$10.00
5 grilled shrimp, romaine lettuce, house-made caesar dressing, shaved parmesan, croutons.
Classic Wedge$12.00
Iceberg lettuce, bleu cheese crumbles & dressing, tomatoes, bacon.
Mini Highlife Solo$1.00
Goulash$15.00
elbow noodles, house-made tomato sauce with Grand Butcher's ground beef, garlic Hawaiian roll.
Meatloaf Dinner$18.00
beef & pork blend meatloaf, tomato glaze, mashed potatoes, brown gravy, parmesan creamed corn.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Groups
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Takeout

Location

547 Cherry Street SE Ste C

Grand Rapids MI

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Gita Pita

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Roll With It

No reviews yet

Let’s face it, our days are long but there’s rarely enough time to finish that to-do list. Cleaning, grocery shopping, Zoom calls, learning common core math, and most importantly down time for yourself. Adulting is turning out to be more Peg Bundy that Martha Stewart.

Stop stressing and just ROLL WITH IT

All In Hospitality Group, the team behind Royals, the Winchester, Donkey Taqueria and Hancock, has created ROLL WITH IT, take-n-bake restaurant inspired meals to make adulting look easy. Just order online, pick up curbside, and heat and serve at home.

No stress, no mess, but just YES!

Royals

No reviews yet

Brunch, Hot Dogs, Burgers & More!

Donkey Taqueria

No reviews yet

A former 1920's neighborhood service station finds new life as a full service bar serving truly authentic Mexican food.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston