The Observatory

Great food from the fastest kitchen around

8115 Se Stark St • $$

Avg 4.5 (224 reviews)

Popular Items

Lamb Burger$15.50
reister farms grass fed lamb, portland creamery goat cheese, roasted red peppers, pickled onions and red pepper aioli with fries
Chicken Fried Chicken$17.50
panko coated cascade natural thigh with brussels sprouts mashed potatoes & gravy
Oregano Fry Bread$8.50
Basil creme fraiche and house tomato sauce
Sage Cream Chicken Linguini$17.50
cascade natural chicken, mushrooms, peas, broccoli, parmesan & basil with grilled bread
Chipotle Elk Burger$15.50
6oz. durham ranch elk patty, crispy onions, pepper jack cheese, and chipotle mayo with fries.
Catch of the Day - Creative King Salmon$21.50
Served with potato cakes, garlic green beans & sorrel aioli.
Chicken Salad with Crispy Bacon$14.50
chopped green leaf lettuce, pulled chicken, shaved radish, roasted corn, crispy bacon, snap peas, cherry tomatoes and garlic croutons with blue cheese or ranch dressing
Burger Burger$14.50
6oz. braveheart black angus beef with fries
Caesar Salad$6.00
whole leaf romaine, red bell pepper and fried wontons in house caesar dressing 6.60/9.50
Country Meatloaf$17.50
hoisin-sriracha glaze, brussels sprouts, mashed potatoes & gravy
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

8115 Se Stark St

Portland OR

Sunday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
