The Ocean Club
Beach front restaurant serving only the freshest food and coldest drinks! From our own private beach to our second story catering hall for private events, the Ocean Club has everything you are looking for. Come in and enjoy the view!
2 Ocean Terrace
Location
Seaside Heights NJ
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:15 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:15 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:15 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:15 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:15 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:15 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:15 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:15 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:15 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:15 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:15 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:15 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:15 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:15 pm - 3:59 am
