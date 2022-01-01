Go
Octopus Kitchen

1551 Piedmont Ave NE

Popular Items

Whole Mediterranean Sea Bass$42.00
Head-on butterfly oven-roasted Mediterranean sea bass served w/ basmati rice, mixed green salad, lemon caper on the side.
(can be served w/o head or tails upon request.)
Fried Calamari$16.00
Crispy rings of calamari w/ zucchini chips served with chipotle sauce.
Basmati Rice$8.00
Surf & Turf$52.00
6 oz of fillet mignon topped with 6 oz lobster tail, spinach, cafe de Paris sauce. Served w/ a side of basmati rice.
Octopus Egg Rolls$16.00
Filled w/ avocado, octopus, and red onion served w/ garlic aioli.
Shrimp Alfredo Pasta$31.00
Fettuccini pasta with tiger shrimp, red onions, mushroom, tomatoes, alfredo sauce.
Caesar Salad$13.00
Crouton, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese. Caesar salad dressing on the side.
Sautéed Octopus$36.00
Potatoes, broccoli, mirepoix, spicy tomato sauce, served w/ basmati rice.
Chicken and waffle$22.00
Lamb Chops$51.00
Four (4) pieces of grilled lamb chops served w/ basmati rice, asparagus, and mint oil sauce.
Location

1551 Piedmont Ave NE

Atlanta GA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
