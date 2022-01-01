The Office Bar & Grill
2801 Mountain Rd
Pasadena, MD 21122
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
Simply Put... We are a local bar & restaurant located in Pasadena, MD which offers local patrons things done a little differently... We have created a place which you can go to for breakfast, lunch, dinner & happy hour. You can bring your kids Monday - Sunday till 6pm. We will pick you up and drop you off within 3 miles free of charge. We will reward you for carpooling with a hug. Overall... We will do all that we can to make you enjoy your experience and before you walk out you cannot wait to come back!