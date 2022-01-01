Go
The Office Co. Bar & Kitchen

Best Bar in Castle Rock, over 300 bourbon and whiskeys, american food with the Best Angus burgers and wings.

230 Third Street

Popular Items

Crispy Chicken Salad$13.00
Chicken Tender Basket$11.00
Western Burger$12.50
Nachos$10.50
8 Wings$10.50
Side Ranch$0.50
Slacker Burger$11.99
Buffalo Ranch Sandwich$13.50
Baskets Of Fries$7.00
16 Wings$20.50
Location

Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 am
