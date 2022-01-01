Go
The Office Coffee Shop

A BUSINESS HUB WHERE EVERYONE CAN MEET, WORK AND BE SOCIAL OVER GREAT COFFE

402 S Lafayette Ave

Popular Items

Latte
Peanut Butter Berry Bowl$12.70
Strawberries, peanut butter, banana and almond milk topped with granola, coconut flakes, chia seeds, honey, strawberries and banana
Iced Latte
Build Your Own Sandwich$10.07
Your choice of 2 meats, a cheese and unlimited veggies on your choice of bread
White Hot Chocolate
Breakfast Sandwich$5.30
bacon or ham, egg and cheese on your choice of bread
Americano
Mocha
Chips$1.11
Bagel
from New York Bagel
Location

402 S Lafayette Ave

Royal Oak MI

Sunday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
