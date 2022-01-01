Go
  • The Office Sports Bar and Grill - Columbus

The Office Sports Bar and Grill - Columbus

A fun sports bar with amazing food. You will find porterhouse pork chops, pastas, wings, steak, and brunch on the weekends.

2979 Northlake Parkway Suite 800

Location

2979 Northlake Parkway Suite 800

Columbus GA

Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 2:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 2:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 2:00 am
