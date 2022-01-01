The Office Sports Bar and Grill - Columbus
A fun sports bar with amazing food. You will find porterhouse pork chops, pastas, wings, steak, and brunch on the weekends.
2979 Northlake Parkway Suite 800
Location
2979 Northlake Parkway Suite 800
Columbus GA
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 2:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 2:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Outskirts Sports Bar & Grill
Come in and enjoy!
MIZU RAMEN BAR
Come in and enjoy! Hearty and traditional Japanese Ramen and more.
Mark's City Grill
Come on in and enjoy!
Tuesdays Street Tacos and Burritos
We offer Southern California inspired street tacos, grilled burritos and more. Come in and see why Tuesdays is more than just your typical Mexican restaurant.