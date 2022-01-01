Go
The Ohio Pizza Parlor

Owned and operated by a few Ohio peeps who really miss Midwest pizza...cracker thin crust with edge to edge leveled up toppings, cut into bite size squares! Also, featuring fresh & unique salads, snacks and desserts!

7224 Central Avenue

Popular Items

Pep Cup$17.00
Red sauce, Italian cheese blend, pepperoni, mushroom and onion
Spicy Meatball
Red sauce, spicy meatballs, red onion, & roasted red pepper topped with fresh basil
SWEET & SPICY$11.00
Brick Street Farms mixed greens topped with 3 cheese Italian blend, Granny Smith apples, red onion, thick cut bacon, candied walnuts and our honey peppercorn vinaigrette.
For extra dressing, head over to the EXTRAS tab.
THE OPP HOUSE SALAD$6.00
Mixed greens, onions, marinated tomatoes, bacon, feta cheese, sunflower seeds & chow mien noodles with our honey peppercorn vinaigrette
For extra dressing, head on over to the EXTRAS tab
The OG$20.00
Red sauce, sweet Italian pork sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions & green peppers topped with a mound of mozzarella
12" CHEESE$11.50
PEPPERONI ROLLS$6.00
Caprese Train$17.00
White sauce with fresh marinated tomatoes, fresh basil and drizzled with balsamic glaze
16" CHEESE$16.00
Pineapple Express$19.00
Red sauce with thick cut bacon, fresh jalapeño, sweet pineapple and cream cheese
Location

7224 Central Avenue

St. Petersburg FL

Sunday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
