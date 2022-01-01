The Old Bakery Beer Company is a certified organic craft brewery located in downtown Alton, IL. In addition to our line of up of all organic beers, our restaurant and tasting room features a menu of seasonally-rotating sandwiches, salads, and soups, designed to pair well with beer. Our food menu features something for everyone, including many vegan and vegetarian options, and our bar menu includes wine and cocktails for those not in the mood for delicious organic craft beer.



SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

400 Landmarks Blvd • $$