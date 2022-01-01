Go
The Old Bakery Beer Company is a certified organic craft brewery located in downtown Alton, IL. In addition to our line of up of all organic beers, our restaurant and tasting room features a menu of seasonally-rotating sandwiches, salads, and soups, designed to pair well with beer. Our food menu features something for everyone, including many vegan and vegetarian options, and our bar menu includes wine and cocktails for those not in the mood for delicious organic craft beer.

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

400 Landmarks Blvd • $$

Avg 4 (308 reviews)

Popular Items

V+ Falafel Wrap$10.00
Flour Tortilla filled with housemade falafel, romaine lettuce, carrot, onion, and tzatziki
Bacon Jam Burger$11.00
1/3 lb beef patty, white cheddar, beer bacon jam
BLT Sandwich$11.00
sourdough, bacon, tomato jam, mixed greens, garlic mayo
Fried Chicken Caprese$12.00
ciabatta, basil, burrata, italian breaded chicken breast, balsamic,
marinara, arugula
Attributes and Amenities

Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

400 Landmarks Blvd

Alton IL

Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
