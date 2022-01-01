Go
The Old Causeway Steak & Oyster House

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

1201 East Bay Avenue • $$

Avg 4.8 (1685 reviews)

Popular Items

Warm Buttered Lobster Roll$28.00
split top hot dog roll, fresh warm lobster, avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomato & tarragon aioli
Jersey Devils (4)$12.00
fried oysters on deviled eggs with sriracha
Shoe String Fries$7.00
parmesan and parsley
The OC Chopped$13.00
fresh farm greens & iceberg lettuce tossed with avocado, egg, bleu cheese, beets, tomato, bacon, & bermuda onnion
The Original$12.00
1/2 lb black angus burger with lettuce, tomato, & onion on a soft bun - choice of cheese or bacon ($1 each)
Crab Cake$20.00
Mud City's "world famous" cake served with remoulade & lemon
Pork Carnita Quesadilla$13.00
crispy pork, cheese, pico de gallo, chipotle cream
Wings$16.00
honey brushed & dry rubbed, with bleu cheese dressing on the side
Tourists
Casual
Live Music
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Delivery
Takeout

1201 East Bay Avenue

Manahawkin NJ

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
