The Old Causeway Steak & Oyster House
Come in and enjoy!
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
1201 East Bay Avenue • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1201 East Bay Avenue
Manahawkin NJ
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Mud City Crab House
Come in and enjoy!
The Arlington
new american food - craft beer - cocktails
How You Brewin Coffee Co.
LBI's Favorite Coffee House
Surf City Hotel
Great Food!
Great Time!