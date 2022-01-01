The Old Edison

Go
SEAFOOD • GRILL

5829 Cains Ct • $$

Avg 4.5 (680 reviews)

Popular Items

Side Tartar$0.50
Bow Burger$19.99
Half Pound of Local Grass Fed Beef from NW Homegrown Meats, Golden Glen Creamery cheese on Breadfarm bun. Couldn't get more local than this great burger!
Raspberry Donut Cheesecake$5.00
Regular Fries$6.99
The Big E Cheeseburger$15.99
Hand formed third pound Angus beef patty, American cheese, tomato, lettuce, onion & pickle
Fish and Chips$17.99
House Battered cod, fries & coleslaw or sub dinner salad 1.00
Savory Steak Salad$18.99
Grilled 6oz top sirloin, caramelized onion, Gorgonzola cheese, choice of dressing & Breadfarm garlic bread
Classic BLT$15.99
On your choice of whole wheat, rye or sourdough bread
Crab Cake Burger$20.99
Our house made crab patty, tomato, lettuce on a brioche bun
Tomato Basil Turkey Melt$16.99
House roasted turkey on sourdough with mayo, tomato, housemade pesto and Golden Glen's roasted red pepper garlic cheese
Divey
Live Music
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

5829 Cains Ct

Bow WA

Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
