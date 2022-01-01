Go
The Old European Restaurant

Traditional European food made from scratch daily! We've gathered recipes our family and other's brought over from Scandinavian countries. They have been passed down over generations and adapted to traditional American farm life. We have since placed them on our menu for you to enjoy!

455 South Grand Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (972 reviews)

Popular Items

4 Bacon$7.00
German Potato Pancakes$11.75
We put bits of spicy German
sausage in the batter and serve them hot of the skillet with applesauce and sour cream.
Monte Cristo$14.70
Thin sliced ham, turkey & Swiss melted between thick slices of French toast. Served with our own raspberry jam and homemade soup.
Cream Cheese Cinnamon Roll$7.39
Freshly Squeezed Orange Juice$6.05
Freshly squeezed to order out of our very own juicing machine.
Sausage & Bacon Breakfast Sandwich$9.85
Our choice sausage patty and thick bacon stacked on a fried egg, American cheese and our special sauce between an English muffin makes this a favorite among comfort foods.
Sausage Breakfast Sandwich$7.85
Versatile enough to take on the go, or eat in house. Our choice sausage patty stacked on a fried egg,
American cheese and our special sauce between an English muffin makes this a favorite among comfort foods.
Strawberry Swedish Crepes$13.50
Plate of 3 Strawberry Crepes filled with Sweet Cream Filling
Stack of 3 Buttermilk Hot Cakes$10.25
Made from scratch with real buttermilk and eggs!
Traditional Hungarian Goulash$18.00
Potatoes mixed with peppers, onions, ham, sausage, bacon & 4 eggs topped with cheddar cheese and fresh tomatoes.
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

455 South Grand Ave

Pullman WA

Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
