The Old Grey Hound

46 Genesee Street

Cuba, NY 14727

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Cuba (The Standard)$13.00
Quarter Pound House Prepared Beef Burger topped with NYS Cheddar, Lettuce, Onion, Tomato & Mayo on a Swatt Baking Co Kaiser Roll. Served with a choice of chips or fries. Side salad for $2.50
Fresh Haddock Fish Fry$11.98
Fresh haddock prepared beer battered, panko breaded, broiled with Cajun/lemon pepper/ salt & pepper/ or butter and garlic. Served with a choice of fries/chips and coleslawr. TOP SELLER
Grey Hound Poutine$10.98
Our hand cut fresh French fries, tossed in powdered Frank's hot sauce, topped with Cuba Cheese Shoppe cheese curd, Gorgonzola cream sauce, thin-sliced celery, chives from our gardens & Sriacha hot sauce
* our original *
The Full Christopher$13.00
Hand Prepared Chicken Tenders, panko breaded and deep fried. Topped with American cheese, Lettuce, Onion, Pickles, and Choice of mayo, Bleu cheese, Sriracha Ranch, or Ranch. Served on a Swatt Baking Co. Sausage Roll. Served with fries or chips. Side salad may be substituted for $2.50. Chicken may be tossed in BBQ/ Buffalo/ Honey Sriracha or plain.
Boneless Wings$8.00
Ten Boneless Wings tossed in one of our house-made sauces. Served with celery and house-made Bleu Cheese or Ranch & Celery
Grey Hound Poutine
Gorgonzola Cream Sauce over fresh Cut Fries and Cheese curd, with Thin-Sliced Celery and Green Onions. Garnished with Sriracha
Fresh Haddock Fish Fry$14.00
Fresh Haddock Fish Fry with choice of preparation and side of chips or fries, includes coleslaw, and our Lemon Caper Tartar Sauce..
Fries$2.50
Large take out of our hand cut fresh French fries.
Pub Pretzels$8.00
Three soft Pretzels Served with a choice of house-made sauces: Customer Favorite!
Turkey Club$13.00
Turkey, Bacon, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, and mayo on your choice of Swatt Baking Co. Bread. Served with chips or fries. Substitute a side salad for $2.50.
All hours

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Location

46 Genesee Street, Cuba NY 14727

Directions

