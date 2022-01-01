Hand Prepared Chicken Tenders, panko breaded and deep fried. Topped with American cheese, Lettuce, Onion, Pickles, and Choice of mayo, Bleu cheese, Sriracha Ranch, or Ranch. Served on a Swatt Baking Co. Sausage Roll. Served with fries or chips. Side salad may be substituted for $2.50. Chicken may be tossed in BBQ/ Buffalo/ Honey Sriracha or plain.

