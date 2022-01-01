Go
Old Stein Inn

1143 Central AveE

Popular Items

Pork Jägerschnitzel$26.00
Mushroom & bacon sauce with red cabbage & spätzle
Chicken Jägerschnitzel$26.00
Mushroom & bacon sauce with red cabbage & spätzle
Chicken Schnitzel$23.00
Served with red cabbage & spätzle
Beer Cheese Street Corn$11.00
Wings
plain, old bay, or buffalo served with inn-made ranch
Options for 5 or 10 wings!
Pork Schnitzel$23.00
Served with red cabbage & spätzle
Pork Schnitzel Cordon Bleu$26.00
Black Forest ham & Muenster cheese with red cabbage & spätzle
Chicken Schnitzel Cordon Bleu$26.00
Black Forest ham & Muenster cheese with red cabbage & spätzle
Steamed Shrimp
Choice of 1/2 lb or full lb, old bay, cocktail sauce
Doner Kabob
Lettuce, Tomato, & cucumber salad, pickled onion, yogurt sauce, pita, Inn-cut fries
(Over mixed greens available upon request)
Location

1143 Central AveE

Edgewater MD

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
