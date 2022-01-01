Go
The Ole Biloxi Fillin’ Station

Coast Cuisine with local flair set in a 1930's Standard Oil Fillin' Station

692 Howard Ave

Popular Items

Oyster Poboy$19.50
Crawfish Nachos$15.00
Chips and Salsa$7.00
Shrimp Spring Rolls$8.50
Shrimp Poboy$12.00
Location

692 Howard Ave

Biloxi MS

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
