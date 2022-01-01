Go
The Olive Branch - Reisterstown

Welcome To The Best Local, Homemade, Fresh and Authentic Italian Restaurant.

11706 Reisterstown Rd

Popular Items

SHRIMP SCAMPI$20.99
SEAFOOD PASTA$24.99
SALAD & BREADSTICKS$7.99
BLACKENED CHICKEN ALFREDO$17.99
FRIED JUMBO SHRIMP$19.99
CRABCAKE$24.95
CRABCAKE SANDWICH$24.99
CHICKEN MARSALA$17.99
Maryland Crab Soup$8.00
Cream of Crab Soup$9.00
Reisterstown MD

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:30 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:30 am
