The Olive Cafe

805 SANTA CLARA PLACE

Popular Items

Acai Bowl$9.50
Brazilian Açai, topped with granola,
seasonal fruit, & honey
Basic Beach Breakfast$8.10
2 eggs scrambled, 2 slices of bacon, &
your choice of toast, pancakes, or hash
brown potatoes
Breakfast Quesadilla$11.75
2 eggs scrambled with bacon, avocado,
mushrooms, green pepper, & jack &
cheddar mixed cheese on a flour tortilla.
Served with salsa & sour cream
Kid's Stack$5.95
2 small buttermilk pancakes topped with
powdered sugar
Latte$3.90
Breakfast Sandwich$8.75
2 eggs scrambled, bacon, jack &
cheddar mixed cheese •
on your choice of:
• Bagel (plain, sesame or everything)
• Grilled bread (white, wheat, or
sourdough) • Brioche Bun • Croissant (add$0.50)
Breakfast Burrito$9.45
2 eggs scrambled with bacon or soy chorizo , hash brown potatoes, black beans, & jack & cheddar mixed cheese in a flour tortilla. Served with chips & salsa
Hash Brown Potatoes$2.50
Cousin's Favorite Scramble$11.55
3 eggs scrambled with bacon, onion, jack & cheddar mixed
cheese, & topped with avocado. Served
with hash brown potatoes & toast
House Coffee$2.10
100% Organic Cafe Virtuoso Coffee
Location

805 SANTA CLARA PLACE

San Diego CA

Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Nearby restaurants

The Olive Baking Company

Better Buzz Mission Beach

The Mission MB

The Mission is our concept of a Cafe specializing in simple, healthy, tasty food with whimsical edge and focus on artful presentation at an affordable price. The simplicity and fresh ingredients are produced with dedication to the cause of living in a more conscientious world. This modern concept in healthy dining combined with pleasant surroundings is our specialty. We hope you will enjoy you experience of eating at The Mission.

Miss B's Coconut Club

Havana Good Time at the Coconut Club!

