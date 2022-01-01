Go
Toast

Olive Pit

For many generations our family has been dedicated to serving the best of Mediterranean cuisine.
Serving Greek and Italian classic dishes prepared old world style...
Come in and enjoy!

240 S. Brea Blvd Suite 101, Brea, CA 92821

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Mediterranean Salad.$11.80
Field greens, feta, kalamata olive, marinated tomato, cucumber, red onion & balsamic vinaigrette
Single Dip$6.00
Side Hummus.$2.50
Grilled Salmon Entree.$18.80
Side Pita.$2.25
2 Kabob.$18.85
Mix and match, served with two small bites, pita finished with latholemono.
1 Kabob.$15.35
Served with two small bites, pita finished with latholemono.
Chicken Entree.$18.80
3 Kabob.$18.85
Fried Zucchini.$8.25
Thinly sliced, crispy & served with a lemon-garlic aioli
See full menu

Location

240 S. Brea Blvd Suite 101, Brea, CA 92821

Brea CA

Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bruxie

No reviews yet

Famous for our bold, fun and unconventional gourmet waffle sandwiches you've come to know and love!

Roll Em Up Taquitos

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Pizza Press

No reviews yet

The Pizza Press is the greatest "make-your-own-pizza" restaurant! Publish your own pizza, have a salad, and enjoy a wide selection of craft beers today!
Come in and enjoy!

TAPS - Fish House & Brewery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston