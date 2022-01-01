Go
For many generations our family has been dedicated to serving the best of Mediterranean cuisine.
Serving Greek and Italian classic dishes prepared old world style...

FALAFEL • FRENCH FRIES

16365 Bolsa Chica St • $$

Avg 4.6 (5883 reviews)

Popular Items

2 Kabob$18.85
Avgolemono Soup$7.25
Chicken, lemon & rice
1 Kabob$15.35
Chicken Entree$18.80
Side Pita$2.25
Lamb Gyro Entree$18.80
Mediterranean Salad.$11.80
Field greens, feta, kalamata olive, marinated tomato, cucumber, red onion & balsamic vinaigrette
3 Kabob$22.85
Single Dip.$5.00
Grilled Salmon Entree$18.80
Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Contactless Payments
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

16365 Bolsa Chica St

Huntington Beach CA

Sunday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
