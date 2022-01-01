The Olive Tree - Aberdeen
Since 1992, The Olive Tree has taken great pride in offering our Italian classics made with the best and freshest ingredients the Chesapeake region has to offer. Our menu blends the Chesapeake regional influence with the ingredients and comforting feel of an Italian kitchen
PIZZA • SEAFOOD
1005 Beards Hill Rd • $$
1005 Beards Hill Rd
Aberdeen MD
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
