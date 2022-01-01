Go
Wild Onion Brewery & Banquets

Our goal is simple: to provide a quality dining and beer-drinking experience in a space that inspires.

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

22221 Pepper Rd. • $$

Avg 3.7 (423 reviews)

Popular Items

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap$13.95
Crisp romaine lettuce, grilled chicken breast with shredded Parmesan cheese in a flour wrap. Served with your choice of side and pickle spear.
Bavarian Beast Pretzel$11.00
A warm soft pretzel served with house beer cheese sauce and brewpub mustard.
The Rachel-Smoked Pastrami$14.95
Ruben with a twist...The Rachel! House smoked pastrami with thousand island dressing & sauerkraut on marble rye. Choose your side and includes a pickle spear.
Classic Cheeseburger$12.95
8 oz custom burger patty wit American cheese & topped with lettuce, tomato, & onion on a brioche bun. Served with your choice of side & a pickle spear.
The Western Burger$15.95
8 oz custom burger patty topped with sharp cheddar cheese, hickory smoked BBQ sauce, beer battered onion rings, & bacon on a pretzel bun. Served with your choice of side & a pickle spear.
Kid's Chicken Tenders$7.50
Three deep fried chicken tenders and french fries.
Traditional Chicken Wings$7.50
Traditional Chicken Wings tossed in your choice of Hot, Mild, or BBQ sauce. Your choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing & served with celery sticks.
Fish & Chips$15.95
Hand battered cod with house beer batter, French fries, lemon and tarter sauce.
Wild Onion Cobb$15.95
Our heritage salad blend with diced chicken, bacon, avocado, grape tomatoes, hard boiled egg, shredded cheddar cheese, & our house Cobb dressing.
BBQ Pulled Pork Sliders$13.95
Tender house smoked pulled pork topped with BBQ sauce and house coleslaw. Includes your choice of side and pickle spear.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

22221 Pepper Rd.

Lake Barrington IL

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

