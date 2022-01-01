The Orange Rind

Go
427 Vermont route 114

Cheese Steak$12.95
Shaved steak topped with sauteed peppers and onions & your choice of melted cheese on a grilled baguette. Served with chips or a side garden salad.
Ceasar Salad$10.95
Chopped Romaine topped with parmesan cheese, croutons and Caesar dressing. Add grilled chicken $5.
Rind Ruben$12.95
Corned beef sauerkraut swiss cheese and thousand island dressing on a grilled marbled rye. Served with your choice of chips or side salad.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$10.95
Topped with mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion
& pickles on a grilled roll. Served with chips or a side garden salad.
Cheesesteak$13.95
Nachos$13.95
Cheesy Nachos ~ Tortilla chips topped with our melted Mexican cheese blend, jalapeños and black beans. Served with a side of salsa and sour cream.
Chicken Quesadilla$13.95
Our Mexican cheese blend melted creamy inside & perfectly grilled crispy edges between flour tortilla. Your choice of chicken, seasoned ground sirloin, or black beans. Add steak as your protein for $2.
Chicken Burrito$12.95
Chicken, black beans, cilantro lime rice, sautéed peppers and onions & grilled corn with our blend of Mexican cheese rolled inside a flour tortilla. Served with salsa & sour cream.
Sirloin Burger$12.95
Hand formed 8 oz grilled Sirloin patty cooked to order. Topped with mayo L.T.O. & pickles on a grilled roll. Served with chips.
Black Bean Burrito$10.95
Black beans, cilantro lime rice, sautéed peppers and onions & grilled corn with our blend of Mexican cheese rolled inside a flour tortilla. Served with salsa & sour cream.
427 Vermont route 114

East Burke VT

Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
