The Orbit Room
Come in and enjoy!
1833 Vine St
Location
1833 Vine St
Cincinnati OH
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Dunlap Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
Rhinegeist Brewery
Our name, Rhinegeist, translates to "Ghost of the Rhine" and refers to our place in the historic Over-the-Rhine Brewery District in Cincinnati.
Goose & Elder
Come on in and enjoy!
Pho Lang Thang
Come in and enjoy!