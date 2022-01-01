The Original 40 Brewery
Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
3117 University Ave.
San Diego, CA 92104
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Location
3117 University Ave., San Diego CA 92104
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Mastiff Kitchen
Come in and enjoy!
City Tacos
Come in and enjoy!
Siamo Napoli
Welcome to our authentic Italian Restaurant located in the heart of North Park, San Diego CA. Here, you will have the chance to indulge in traditional Neapolitan dishes, pizzas, desserts and more. You can also taste many imported wines of various varieties, both local and imported beers and full bar service for classic and modern cocktails.
North Park Beer Co.
Ales & Lagers, Friends & Neighbors