The Original 40 Brewery

Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM

No reviews yet

3117 University Ave.

San Diego, CA 92104

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Patou's Summer Salad$12.00
Romaine, sweet corn, avocado, grape tomato, hearts of palm, cucumber, dried mint, lemon vinaigrette
OG Burger$13.50
Lettuce, red onion, tomato, white cheddar cheese, roastd garlic aioli on baguette bun. Served with a side of house cut french fries
Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.50
loaded with coleslaw, pickles, and signature sauce on amish bun. Served with house cut fries.
Crispy Chicken Wings$12.00
served with a side of spicy buffalo sauce and ranch.
Wings$13.00
Half a dozen hot buffalo wings with a side of ranch
OG Burger$13.50
Lettuce, red onion, tomato, white cheddar cheese, roastd garlic aioli on baguette bun. Served with a side of house cut french fries
Beer Battered Fish Taco$4.00
Corn tortilla, cheese, cabbage & chipotle crema
All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

3117 University Ave., San Diego CA 92104

Directions

