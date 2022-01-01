Go
Toast

The Original Arturos Pizza

Come in and enjoy!

5261 Buchanan Trail East

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Mozzarella Sticks (6 Pieces)$5.99
6 Ct. Cheesy Mozzarella Sticks With A Cup Of Sauce
Ultimate French Fries$6.99
Crispy Fries With Bacon, Mozzarella Cheese, and Ranch
18" X-Large (16 Slices)$14.99
Large Cheese Steak$8.99
Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise
Wings$14.00
12 Ct. Mild, Hot, BBQ, Old Bay, Garlic Parmesan. Served With Celery and Ranch Or Blue Cheese
2 Liter$2.69
Small Cheese Steak$6.99
Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise
Quesadilla$10.99
Green Peppers, Onions, Mozzarella Cheese With Sour Cream & Guacamole On The Side
Jumbo French Fries$3.99
16" Large (8 Slices)$11.99
See full menu

Location

5261 Buchanan Trail East

Waynesboro PA

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Toledo's Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cafe del Sol

No reviews yet

California Pizzeria specializing in handmade gourmet pizzas, signature sandwiches, pasta, and salads. Our Waynesboro location offers dine-in, take out, delivery and even catering.

Brothers Pizza - Waynesboro, PA

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Red Run Grill Inc.

No reviews yet

We offer quality food for the Family. BBQ, Ribs, Burgers, Kid's Meals, Chicken, and Our Signature Crabby Fries. We are very passionate about Great Guest Service.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston