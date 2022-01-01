Go
The Original Cottage Inn

Come in and enjoy!

512 E William St

Popular Items

Cottage Inn Nachos$16.00
Homemade tortilla chips baked with mozzarella, cheddar, black beans, and jalapeño. Topped with scallions and diced tomato. Your choice seasoned ground beef or grilled chicken. Served with a side of guacamole and sour cream.
Entrée Caesar$12.00
Crisp romaine, shaved Parmesan, red onion, and garlic croutons tossed in creamy Caesar dressing.
Chicken Wings$15.00
Available plain, buffalo, or honey chipotle bbq.
Margherita
Olive oil, roasted garlic, Roma tomato, fresh mozzarella, and fresh basil.
BYO 14" MED ROUND$15.00
14-inch crust made fresh daily, hand-tossed with Cottage Inn 3 cheese blend on top of our signature pizza sauce.
Side Greek$7.00
Crisp romaine, Kalamata olives, pepperoncini, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, red onion, beets, feta, and herbs. Make it Vegan with vegan feta add $2.
Loaf of Bread$1.00
BYO (12"X12") HALF TRAY$15.00
The Original Cottage Inn's half tray deep dish pizza (12"x12") with our signature sesame crust made fresh daily, with Cottage Inn 3 cheese blend on top of our signature pizza sauce. 8 triangle pieces.
BYO 10" PERS$11.00
10-inch crust made fresh daily with Cottage Inn 3 cheese blend on top of our signature pizza sauce.
The Best Of Cottage Inn
Fresh mushrooms, Italian sausage, pepperoni, and Italian herbs.
Location

512 E William St

Ann Arbor MI

Sunday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
