The Original Crab House

Come in and enjoy, or order online!!

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CRAB • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • SHRIMP • PASTA • SALADS • SEAFOOD

9457 SW 56th ST • $$

Avg 4.5 (743 reviews)

Popular Items

Snow Crabs$39.00
Garlic Blue Crabs
Chicken Wings
Garlic Bread$4.00
Parsley potatoes$4.00
Corn On The Cob App$3.00
Crab Sampler$49.00
2 Old bay steamed blue crabs, 2 garlic blue crabs and Snow crabs cluster.
Old Bay Shrimps Appetizer$12.00
Fried Calamari Appetizer$12.00
New England Clam Chowder
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Live Music
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Catering
Online Ordering
TV
Takeout

Location

9457 SW 56th ST

Miami FL

Sunday12:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday12:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

