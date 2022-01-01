Go
The Original Genos

Come in and enjoy Pizza, Subs, Phillies, wings and amazing baked fries and so much more!!!

1932 E UNIVERSITY DR

Popular Items

12" Pizza$11.99
Side Ranch$0.99
Geno's Famous Philly Whole$15.79
Grilled onions and Geno's cheese sauce.
Garlic Parmesan Stix$5.99
18" Pizza$16.99
Cheesy Breadstix$7.99
Wings (10)$12.99
14" Pizza$12.99
CHEESE ONLY, OR TOP IT WITH YOUR FAVORITE TOPPINGS
Side Marinara$0.99
Buffalo Chicken Fries$7.99
FRIES, RANCH, MILD SAUCE, BREADED CHICKEN, MOZZARELLA & MORE RANCH
Location

1932 E UNIVERSITY DR

Tempe AZ

Sunday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:00 am
