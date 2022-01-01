Go
  The Original Grande - Salina

The Original Grande - Salina

Experience a Fiesta of Flavor!

1019 E Crawford St



Popular Items

Cheese Roll-Up$1.89
Xtra Hot Sauce | 2oz
Chips$0.99
Taco Burger$2.99
Loose seasoned beef with melted cheese, lettuce, on a steamed bun.
Burrito | Beef n' Cheese$3.99
Seasoned beef, refried beans & cheese wrapped in 10” flour tortilla.
Crunchy Taco$1.39
Seasoned beef, cheese, lettuce and tomato in crunchy corn tortilla.
Sancho | Beef$3.99
Seasoned beef, cheese, lettuce & tomato wrapped in 10” flour tortilla with regular sauce.
Reg Sauce | 2oz
Soft Taco$1.69
Flour tortilla with seasoned beef, cheese & lettuce.
Macho Taco$2.99
Hard shell taco placed in a soft 6” flour tortilla with nacho cheese in between. Seasoned beef, cheese, lettuce & tomato.

Location

1019 E Crawford St

Salina KS

Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

