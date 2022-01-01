Go
The Original Hot Dog Factory Shard 1 image

The Original Hot Dog Factory Shard 1

Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

9211 suite B North Tryon Street

Charlotte, NC 28213

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

9211 suite B North Tryon Street, Charlotte NC 28213

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Armored Cow Brewing Co.

No reviews yet

Come pick up and enjoy!

Boardwalk Billy's - University

No reviews yet

A Shuckin' Good Time!

Koffee Kup

No reviews yet

Soul Food the way you've always wanted. Everything is HOMEMADE! Come on in....You'll be glad that you did!!!

Iron Dish - Charlotte

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

The Original Hot Dog Factory Shard 1

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston