The Original Hot Dog Factory
America’s best hot dog!
75 PIEDMONT AVE NE STE 150
Popular Items
Location
75 PIEDMONT AVE NE STE 150
Atlanta GA
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Refuge Coffee
Help us tell a more beautiful refugee story by ordering a drink that will be handcrafted by a refugee barista right here in Metro Atlanta
Stoners Pizza Joint
The BEST Pizza in Downtown Atlanta and Fresh smoked wings everyday!!!
Members Only Lounge
Come in and enjoy!
Clues and Cocktails
Clues and Cocktails is open for bar and restaurant. Order dine in or to-go!