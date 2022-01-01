Go
Toast

The Original Pancake House

We are open for dine in with limited seating restrictions due to city of Chicago and state of Illinois guidelines. Carryout, online ordering and third party delivery are fully operational.

10437 S Western Ave • $$

Avg 3.6 (104 reviews)

Popular Items

Sausage Link & Eggs$11.99
Four delicious pork link sausages served with two eggs any style and three buttermilk pancakes.
Buttermilk Pancakes$7.99
6 pancakes made from our signature buttermilk batter.
Hash Browns w/Cheese$4.99
Add Cheddar Cheese to our shredded potatoes with onions for a cheesy, light and fluffy complement to your breakfast entree.
Turkey Link & Eggs$11.99
Four delicious turkey links served with two eggs any style and three buttermilk pancakes.
Two By Four$9.79
Four of our delicious buttermilk pancakes and two eggs served any style.
Thick Sliced Bacon$5.49
Our extra thick bacon, made with fresh, never frozen, pork bellies, cut to our exacting specifications, naturally smoked with real hickory wood, dry aged and gluten free. Crave-worthy!
Bacon & Eggs$12.49
Two farm fresh eggs served any style with 4 strips of our famous thick sliced bacon. Served with three buttermilk pancakes.
Hash Browns w/Onion$3.99
Enjoy our shredded potatoes with onions with a little crisp but light and fluffy to complement your breakfast entree.
Bacon Lovers Meal$14.49
When you need more than four. Two farm fresh eggs served any style with 6 strips of our famous thick sliced bacon. Served with three buttermilk pancakes.
Vegetarian Omelette$12.59
A fluffy oven baked omelette filled with broccoli, tomatoes, mushrooms and cheddar cheese. Served with three buttermilk pancakes.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Kid-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

10437 S Western Ave

Chicago IL

Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Beverly Bakery

No reviews yet

Beverly Bakery is a small little gem with an outstanding breakfast menu for take out and patio dining. (We are not doing indoor yet). Coffee roasted daily, breakfast goods baked daily: cinnamon rolls, scones, muffins, and the best chocolate & cinnamon donuts in the Chicagoland!!

Bacon & Jam

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Flippin Flavors

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Red Carpet Catering

No reviews yet

Welcome to Red Carpet Catering, your best destination for catering in Chicago, IL and surrounding area. Red Carpet Catering offers a unique experience, combining delicious home-style foods with the service and attention of a fine-dining restaurant right at your doorstep.
We offer the best, freshly- Southern, Cajun, Creole and American selections. Our company provides all kinds of delicious food and deserts in one place, ensuring that one simple visit satisfies you and your guests' plates. We are locally owned and operated . Our company provides fresh, affordable cuisine with an eye for details. Our catering service are committed to providing exactly what you want and we can easily customize your order to meet all your particular tastes and dietary needs. Contact Red Carpet Catering today and we'll give you a comprehensive description of all the services and products.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston