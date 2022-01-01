Go
The Original Pancake House

Pancakes as you like them!
Established in Eugene Since 1965 We work hard to maintain the same recipes and quality from 50 years ago ~ We make our Pancake batters, Homemade Hash , Granola, from scratch and even squeeze the OJ by hand daily.

CREPES • WAFFLES

782 East Broadway • $$

Avg 4.5 (1527 reviews)

Popular Items

Side of 4 Links$5.75
From Our Specialty Meat market ~ delivered daily
Biscuits & Gravy ~ TOP Seller$7.00
Our New Sausage Gravy recipe with 1 and 1/2 biscuits ~ a best seller!
Orange Juice , Freshly Squeezed 12 oz$6.25
We Squeeze this Daily by hand... this is absolutely fabulous.. !
Homemade Buttermilk Pancakes ( 6 Cakes)$10.50
6 Homemade Buttermilk Pancakes Served with whipped butter and hot syrup.
Choose add ons , and make your own. !
Side of Home Fries$4.25
Enjoy our Seasoned Cubed Potatoes ~ Please request ketchup
Side of Thick Sliced BACON ( 3 or 4 )$5.25
Our Bacon is something to talk about ~ We special order this .. thick sliced applewood smoked bacon delivered from a Specialty market ~ pick between 3 or 4 Pieces.
Bacon and Eggs + SIDE$13.00
This is what we are known for.. 4 thick strip of bacon, 2 large eggs ( cooked any style ) With your choice of side
Eggs Benedict + Side$13.75
Grilled english muffin with Canadian bacon, two poached eggs topped with hollandaise sauce, served with your choice of Side
❣️Chocolate Chip Pancakes ( 6 )$11.00
Ghiradeli chocolate chips melted in the center of our wonderful buttermilk pancakes. Served with fresh whipped butter. 6 cakes
❦ Apple Pancake ❦$14.25
Oven Baked with Fresh Granny Smith Apples and Pure Sinkiang Cinnamon Glaze. PLEASE ALLOW EXTRA TIME
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
High Chairs
Takeout

782 East Broadway

Eugene OR

Sunday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
