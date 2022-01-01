Go
The Original Pancake House

Come in and enjoy!

FRENCH FRIES • CREPES • WAFFLES

20273 Mack Ave • $$

Avg 4.7 (690 reviews)

Popular Items

Junior Bacon$6.55
3 Buttermilk pancakes served with 2 slices of bacon
Eggs$2.95
Home Fries$3.75
Bacon and Eggs$10.15
4 slices of our special recipe bacon with two eggs any style with 3 buttermilk pancakes
3 Buttermilk Pancakes$4.75
Three Buttermilk pancakes, served with whipped butter and syrup
Golden French Toast$9.30
Bacon$4.90
3 slices
Buttermilk Cakes$8.10
Buttermilk pancakes, served with whipped butter and syrup
Sausage Links$4.65
Big Apple$11.70
An oven baked pancake baked with fresh apples and pure cinnamon sugar glaze
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

20273 Mack Ave

Grosse Pointe MI

Sunday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

