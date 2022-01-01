Go
The Original Pancake House

Come in and enjoy!

CREPES • WAFFLES • PANCAKES

942 S. La Grange Road • $$

Avg 3 (13 reviews)

Popular Items

Meat Lover Skillet$12.99
Starts with our delicate and fluffy hash browns topped with two eggs any style, minced ham, bacon bits and diced pork sausage patties and cheddar cheese, served with 3 of our delicious buttermilk pancakes
Mexican Skillet$13.29
Starts with our delicate and fluffy hash browns topped with two eggs any style, tomatoes, onions, jalapeno peppers, chorizo sausage, cilantro, pepperjack cheese, with avocado, sour cream and salsa and cheddar cheese, served with 3 of our delicious buttermilk pancakes
Sausage Links$4.79
Our sausage links are the finest fresh pork sausage links anywhere, but hail from the Midwest. You will taste the consistent delicious flavor known to a recipe dating back to 1928.
Corned Beef Hash & Eggs$12.99
Ground Corned Beef, diced potatoes and onions with a blend of savory spices served with two eggs any style and three buttermilk pancakes.
Hash Browns$3.99
Enjoy our shredded potatoes with onions with a little crisp but light and fluffy to complement your breakfast entree.
Apple Pancake$13.49
Our specialty, Oven Baked to perfection with fresh Granny Smith apples and cinnamon glaze
Ham & Cheddar Cheese Omelette$12.59
4 eggs are used, which are prepared and oven baked delivering a light and airy unmatched traditional souffle omelette complemented by minced pieces of ham and Cheddar Cheese. Served with three buttermilk pancakes.
Bacon & Eggs$12.49
Two farm fresh eggs served any style with 4 strips of our famous thick sliced bacon. Served with three buttermilk pancakes.
Buttermilk Pancakes$7.99
6 pancakes made from our signature buttermilk batter.
Thick Sliced Bacon$5.49
Our extra thick bacon, made with fresh, never frozen, pork bellies, cut to our exacting specifications, naturally smoked with real hickory wood, dry aged and gluten free. Crave-worthy!
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs

Location

942 S. La Grange Road

La Grange IL

Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
