The Original Pancake House Normal

DESTIHL Brewery & The Beer Hall

No reviews yet

The Beer Hall features 30 taps, an exclusive menu of bold-flavored, American-inspired pub fare that pairs well with our Beer Hall-exclusive bottles and draft releases of pilot, experimental and barrel-aged beers. Guests of The Beer Hall experience a mix of self and full-service in a communal setting inside the long, open, brick-walled hall while enjoying the same family-friendly atmosphere as our restaurants. The bar in The Beer Hall not only highlights DESTIHL beer, but also adventurous beer-based cocktails and brewed on-site craft seltzers and ciders.

