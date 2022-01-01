Go
The Original Pancake House Normal

Come in and enjoy great breakfast!

115 Veterans Parkway

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Hash Browns & Eggs$10.25
Our seasoned hash browns and 2 large eggs served any style.
Biscuits & Gravy
Rich thick country gravy with sausage over biscuits.
Chocolate Chip Pancakes$8.25
Delicious chocolate bits topped with whipped cream & chocolate syrup.
Buttermilk Pancakes$8.25
Bacon & Eggs$10.95
Thick sliced bacon and 2 large eggs served any style.
Meat Lovers Scramble$11.95
Scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, ham and Cheddar cheese. Served with your choice of hash browns, toast or pancakes.
Brioche French Toast$8.50
Grilled brioche dipped in a rich egg and cream batter and dusted with powdered sugar.
Hash Browns$3.95
Thick Sliced Bacon$6.00
Farmers Scramble$11.95
Scrambled eggs, sausage, hash browns, onions, green peppers, mushrooms and cheddar cheese. Served with your choice of hash browns, toast or pancakes.
Location

115 Veterans Parkway

Normal IL

Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
