Go
Toast

The Other Farm and Forge

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

128 E Philadelphia Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (734 reviews)

Popular Items

Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.25
available grilled or fried with sriracha mayo, honey, bibb lettuce, tomato, & pickles on an onion bun
Cured Ham & Fig Pizza$15.25
westphaelisher shinken, bleu cheese, dried figs, arugula, & balsamic glaze
Crispy Brussel Sprouts$7.25
cooked in shallot butter with bacon and sheeps milk cheese
Brewhouse Burger$9.25
beer battered onion rings, sharp cheddar, bacon, bibb lettuce, ciderhouse horseradish sauce, on an onion bun
Kids Burger$8.25
Brie Panini$12.25
aged brie, cheddar, fresh apple & peach jam
Macaroni & Cheese$7.75
smoked gouda & bacon
Homemade Pierogies$9.75
made with buttermilk whipped potatoes, local sauerkraut & sharp cheddar
Margherita Pizza$12.25
fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, fresh basil
Pepperoni Pizza$13.25
fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, pepperoni, & fresh oregano
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

128 E Philadelphia Ave

Boyertown PA

Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 7:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Grind Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Boyertown Ice Cream & Water Factory

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Washington Grille & Pub

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Sly Fox Brewing Company

No reviews yet

Fresh Beer and Fresh Food at the Brewery!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston