Go
Toast

The Other Place

The Other Place is a sports restaurant that specializes in pizza and a one of a kind game day experience.

12401 University Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Cheese (9")$8.50
House Salad$3.95
Chicken Basket$12.00
Served with your choice of ranch or house made honey mustard.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.50
Your choice of freshly breaded or char-grilled chicken tenders with lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, mild buffalo wing sauce and ranch dressing in a cheddar jalapeño wrap.
Ranch (4oz)$0.65
Cheese (16")$16.75
Cheesy Bread Stix$8.75
Garlic buttery breadstix topped with our four cheese blend, topped with garlic parmesan seasoning. Served with marinara sauce.
Cheese (14")$14.00
Ranch (2oz)$0.35
Cheese (12")$11.50
See full menu

Location

12401 University Ave

Clive IA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0248

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Papaya

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

5 Borough Bagels

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Aura - Clive, IA

No reviews yet

Aura is bringing enticing shareable plates, compelling wines and fierce libations to West Des Moines!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston