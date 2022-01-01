Go
The Other Place

The Other Place is a sports themed restaurant that specializes in pizza and one of a kind game day presentation!

22730 Midland Drive

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Classic Cheeseburger$11.50
American and cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo.
Mozzarella Stix$8.50
Hand cut and freshly breaded. Served with homemade marinara.
Pork Tenderloin$12.75
A giant hand cut tenderloin grilled or freshly breaded. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickle and a side of mayo.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.50
Your choice of freshly breaded or char-grilled chicken tenders with lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, mild buffalo wing sauce and ranch dressing in a cheddar jalapeño wrap.
Basket Fries$3.50
Chicken Basket$12.00
Served with your choice of ranch or house made honey mustard.
Cheese (14")$14.00
The Longhorn$12.50
Topped with texas style BBQ sauce, bacon, cheddar, lettuce and fried onion rings.
Buffalo Wings (12)$14.50
Served with celery and your choice of sauce.
Chicken Strip Salad$12.00
Hand breaded or char-grilled chicken on a bed of mixed greens topped with cheddar cheese, tomato, cucumber & croûtons
Location

22730 Midland Drive

Shawnee KS

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
