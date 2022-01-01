Go
The Otherdoor

Enjoy The Otherdoor hand crafted Mexican in our funky space filled with large speakers and probably too loud music.

30 E Center Ave • $

Avg 4.3 (389 reviews)

Popular Items

GF CRISPY TACOS - 2$7.25
Gluten Free. Crispy corn tortillas, any filling, any toppings, choice of salsa
GF CHIPS N WARM QUESO$5.50
TACOS, FLOUR TORTILLAS - 3$9.95
Flour tortilla, any filling, any toppings, choice of salsa
GF CHIPS N GUAC$5.50
QUESADILLA W/FILLING$7.95
GF SIDE OF GUAC$3.25
GF BOWL$10.95
Gluten Free. Comes with rice and beans (choose to sub lettuce), fillings, toppings, choice of salsa
GF CHIPS$2.25
GF TACOS, CORN TORTILLAS - 3$9.95
Gluten Free. Corn tortilla, any filling, any toppings, choice of salsa
BURRITO$10.95
Flour tortilla, comes with rice and beans, any filling, any toppings, choice of salsa
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

30 E Center Ave

Lake Bluff IL

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

