Go
Toast

The Outpost

Deli | Store | Bar | Events

2378 State Route 97

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Soda$2.25
BLT$6.25
Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Lettuce Tomato & Mayo$9.25
Black Angus Beef Craft Burger$8.75

Location

2378 State Route 97

Pond Eddy NY

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Carriage House - Barryvillle

No reviews yet

Enjoy home made food on the Delaware River. Some German-Hungarian dishes are included in Continental Cuisine.
Hope you come and enjoy!

Sparkomatic Cafe & Talkhouse

No reviews yet

Come for the coffee; stay for the food

Waterwheel Café, Bakery & Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Milfords Daily Grind

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston