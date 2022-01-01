Go
The Oven Pizza Co.

Fast. Fresh. Delicious.
Artisan Style Brick Oven Pizzeria & Eatery.
Pizza, Wings, Soups, Salads, Drinks & More.

2000 Village Run Dr.

Popular Items

LARGE Buffalo Chicken$16.00
Brick oven roasted whole white chicken breast, buffalo sauce, ranch drizzle
Wings$7.00
Dry rubbed, cooked fresh in brick oven, never fried, all-natural with dipping sauces on the side.
SMALL Create Your Own$8.00
Create your own brick oven, artisan masterpiece.
Large Create Your Own$12.50
Create your own brick oven, artisan masterpiece.
Oven House Salad$4.70
Mixed greens with grape tomatoes, blue cheese crumble, red onion, oven roasted sweet peppers, house balsamic
LARGE Meatza$18.00
Signature red sauce, housemade sausage, brick oven roasted bacon, pepperoni
SMALL Margherita$10.00
Fresh Mozzarella, fresh basil, signature red sauce, sea salt sprinkle
Mediterranean Salad$4.70
Romaine lettuce, feta cheese, roasted sweet peppers, black olives, housemade seasoned garlic oil
Cheesy Breadstix$5.50
8 Sticks with a roasted garlic rub and our pizza cheese blend, served with a side of red sauce
LARGE Margherita$16.00
Fresh Mozzarella, fresh basil, signature red sauce, sea salt sprinkle
Location

Wexford PA

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 10:00 pm
