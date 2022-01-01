Go
The Overpass Merchant



FRENCH FRIES

2904 Perkins Rd • $$

Avg 4.5 (881 reviews)

Popular Items

The Burger$12.00
House Blend of Chuck, Brisket + Short Rib (Add Cheese or Bacon at an Additional Charge) Dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and onions on a brioche bun
Chili Crisp Broccoli & Cauliflower$10.00
House Chili Oil / Aioli
Kale Caesar Salad$12.00
Kale / Banana Peppers / Parmesan / Lemon Zest / Croutons / Sunflower Seeds / House Caesar Dressing (Add Chicken or Shrimp at an Additional Charge)
Truffle Frites$9.00
Roasted Garlic Aioli
Mac + Cheese$13.00
Rigatoni / Mornay / Truffle Crumble
Cheese Curds$8.00
Wisconsin Fresh Cheddar / Buttermilk Ranch
Coconut Shrimp Tacos$16.00
Crispy Coconut Shrimp / Spicy Avocado Slaw / Salsa / Sour Cream
Gail's Spicy Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Breaux's Spicy Sauce / American Cheese / Pickles
Thai Peanut Salad$13.00
Shredded Cabbage / Tomato / Carrots / Peanuts / Herbs / Coconut Ginger Lime Dressing
Brussels Sprouts$9.00
Lemongrass Vinaigrette
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2904 Perkins Rd

Baton Rouge LA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

