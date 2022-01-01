The Owl Bar
Located in the Historic Belvedere the Owl Bar has 100+ years of serving Baltimore's finest diners and bar-goers. With an brick oven, stained glass and original brick the Owl Bar offers a rich history and delicious food and drink!
PIZZA • GRILL
1 E Chase St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1 E Chase St
Baltimore MD
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:30 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:30 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:30 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:30 am
Nearby restaurants
The Brewer's Art
Great food and beer in mid-town Baltimore!
The Manor
The Manor, an eclectic venue on the cutting edge of style - features a vast selection of worldly cuisine, EDM and house music, weekend entertainment & Baltimore's #1 voted drag brunch.
Minato Sushi Bar
Minato, a place where u can find a modern twist on traditional Japanese style cuisine. Come in and enjoy an elegant atmosphere, vibrant music, lively crowd, inventive cocktails, and sushi from the highest-grade fresh fish available. Voted #1 sushi bar by Baltimore City Paper six times and by Baltimore Magazine twice, nominated as one of the top 5 Best International Cuisine Restaurants in Maryland, and inducted in the Restaurant Association of Maryland's Hospitality Hall of Honor, Minato has hailed as a stable in the Mount Vernon community. If you aren’t a fan of sushi, you can also enjoy a variety of cooked cuisine as well, ranging from inventive dumplings to stewed soups. Either way, Minato aims to provide an enjoyable, delicious, and memorable experience.
Never On Sunday
We serve Greek, Italian and American cuisine and have been serving Baltimore for over 50 years.