Located in the Historic Belvedere the Owl Bar has 100+ years of serving Baltimore's finest diners and bar-goers. With an brick oven, stained glass and original brick the Owl Bar offers a rich history and delicious food and drink!

Popular Items

Original$17.00
Marinara sauce, mozzarella,
parmesan, oregano
Owl Bar Wings$16.00
Cuban Panini$16.00
Slow-roasted mojo pork, ham, swiss cheese, spicy mustard, bread and butter pickles, brioche
Duck Fat Fries$9.00
Fried rosemary, truffle salt,
shaved pecorino, truffle aioli
Meat Lovers$20.00
Marinara, Italian sausage, pepperoni,
bacon, ground beef, mozzarella
Belvedere Burger$16.00
All beef burger, lettuce, tomato,
onion, potato roll
Anna's$20.00
Nati Boh$3.25
Tuscan Shrimp & Chicken$22.00
angel hair pasta, sundried tomatoes, spinach, shallots, white wine butter sauce
Truffle Burger$18.00
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

1 E Chase St

Baltimore MD

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:30 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:30 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:30 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:30 am
The Brewer's Art

No reviews yet

Great food and beer in mid-town Baltimore!

The Manor

No reviews yet

The Manor, an eclectic venue on the cutting edge of style - features a vast selection of worldly cuisine, EDM and house music, weekend entertainment & Baltimore's #1 voted drag brunch.

Minato Sushi Bar

No reviews yet

Minato, a place where u can find a modern twist on traditional Japanese style cuisine. Come in and enjoy an elegant atmosphere, vibrant music, lively crowd, inventive cocktails, and sushi from the highest-grade fresh fish available. Voted #1 sushi bar by Baltimore City Paper six times and by Baltimore Magazine twice, nominated as one of the top 5 Best International Cuisine Restaurants in Maryland, and inducted in the Restaurant Association of Maryland's Hospitality Hall of Honor, Minato has hailed as a stable in the Mount Vernon community. If you aren’t a fan of sushi, you can also enjoy a variety of cooked cuisine as well, ranging from inventive dumplings to stewed soups. Either way, Minato aims to provide an enjoyable, delicious, and memorable experience.

Never On Sunday

No reviews yet

We serve Greek, Italian and American cuisine and have been serving Baltimore for over 50 years.

