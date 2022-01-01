The Owl House
With a focus on flavor and culinary imagination, the Owl House specializes in fresh, made-from-scratch new American food and inventive craft cocktails.
Currently open for takeout only.
75 Marshall St. • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
75 Marshall St.
Rochester NY
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
bb.q Chicken
Come in and enjoy!
Mac's Philly Steaks
AUTHENTIC PHILADELPHIA CHEESESTEAKS• SALADS • HOAGIES • WRAPS • BURGERS • HOT DOGS • PLATES •FRIDAY FISH FRY
Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
Overlooking the picturesque Genesee River at 99 Court St, Dinosaur BBQ Rochester is located in the heart of Rochester in the former Lehigh Valley Railroad Station, built-in 1905.
Swillburger
Swillburger is a modern take on the classic American burger joint currently offering takeout only. In addition to food, Swillburger offers craft beer and cocktails to go.