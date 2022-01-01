Go
The Owl House

With a focus on flavor and culinary imagination, the Owl House specializes in fresh, made-from-scratch new American food and inventive craft cocktails.
Currently open for takeout only.

75 Marshall St. • $$

Popular Items

Classic Chickpea Burger$14.00
Chickpea patty, arugula, pickles, ketchup, mayo or vegan mayo, toasted baker street bun
Classic Beef Burger$14.00
Beef patty, arugula, pickles, ketchup, mayo, toasted baker street bun
Saladboy$11.00
Kale, shredded brussels sprouts, lemon vinaigrette, horseradish aioli, cashews
Cauli Wings$15.00
Crispy cauliflower, frank’s red hot, vegan bleu cheese, celery slaw
BVE Beef Burger$14.00
Beef patty, sriracha-strawberry jam, crispy onions, mayo, toasted baker street bun
Pineapple Teriyaki Cauli Wings$14.00
Crispy cauliflower, pineapple teriyaki, grilled pineapple and peppers, curry rice V/GF
BVE Chickpea Burger$14.00
Chickpea patty, sriracha-strawberry jam, crispy onions, mayo or vegan mayo, toasted baker street bun
Attributes and Amenities

Groups
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Catering
Takeout

Location

75 Marshall St.

Rochester NY

Sunday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
