The Packinghouse
Come on in and enjoy!
441 Mulberry Street
Popular Items
Location
441 Mulberry Street
Galesburg IL
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Landmark Cafe & Creperie
See hearty crepes prepared in the authentic European fashion on an open grill at the Landmark Cafe & Creperie. From wholesome soups to irresistible dessert crepes, gourmet coffee and cocktails. The Landmark is a favorite spot for a snack or intimate dining.
Enjoy outdoor dining in our courtyard in the Spring, Summer & early Fall!
Come in and enjoy!
Innkeepers Fresh Roasted Coffee
We are a roastery located in Galesburg, Illinois providing the finest coffees, pastries, lunch and desserts.
Prairie Street Pasta
Come in and enjoy full service Italian cuisine!
Cherry Street Restaurant & Bar
Where Friends Come To Meet!