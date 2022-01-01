Go
The Painted Pepper

“Bringing the Southwest to the Midwest!” A quick-service restaurant serving Southwest-style food in a casual and hip downtown setting!

101 S Fountain Avenue • $$

Popular Items

Dessert Chips-$4.00
Fresh fried flour tortillas pieces tossed in cinnamon and sugar
QUESADILLA- CHEESE ONLY$5.00
Just cheese in a 12-inch flour tortilla served with a side of mild tomato salsa
Veg Breakfast Burrito/ Bowl$8.00
Texas Caviar (black beans, corn, roasted red bell pepper, red onion, cilantro, lime juice, seasoning), eggs, potatoes, and cheese wrapped in a 12-inch flour tortilla served with a side of mild tomato salsa
For BOWL, choose "No Tortilla" Option
Breakfast Burrito/ Bowl$9.00
Local chorizo (Mexican spiced sausage), eggs, potatoes, and cheese wrapped in a 12-inch flour tortilla served with a side of mild tomato salsa
For BOWL, choose "No Tortilla" Option
Texas Chicken Quesadilla$9.00
Chicken, cheese, and Texas Caviar (black beans, corn, roasted red bell pepper, red onion, cilantro, lime juice, seasoning) in a grilled 12-inch flour tortilla served with mild tomato salsa and sour cream
For BOWL, choose "No Tortilla" Option
Vegetarian, choose "No Chicken"
Beef Taco (Choose Quantity)$4.50
Slow-cooked and shredded local beef topped with chimichurri sauce (olive oil, vinegar, parsley, cilantro, garlic, red pepper flakes), cucumber, radish
Fish Taco (Choose Quantity)$4.50
Wild cod beer-battered and fried in double corn tortillas topped with red cabbage, tomato, chipotle cream (mild), and cilantro
Chips and Salsa$3.00
Single serving of fresh fried corn tortillas served with fresh mild tomato salsa
Chips and Guacamole$6.00
Fresh fried corn tortillas served with house-made guacamole (mild)
Stir guac before dipping
Pork Taco (Choose Quantity)$4.00
Slow-cooked and shredded pork with red onion, barbeque sauce, cheese, and cilantro
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering

Location

101 S Fountain Avenue

Springfield OH

SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 1:30 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
