The Painted Pepper
“Bringing the Southwest to the Midwest!” A quick-service restaurant serving Southwest-style food in a casual and hip downtown setting!
101 S Fountain Avenue • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
101 S Fountain Avenue
Springfield OH
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|8:00 am - 1:30 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Myers Burgers & Wings
Paying Homage to the history of Myers Market which was a bustling center of commerce and community in the early 1920's. We serve up an elevated diner experience with top notch service and milkshakes to match!
MB / NHB
Share an experience with friends at The Market Bar and North High Brewing Springfield Taproom!
The Cork and Board
Come in and enjoy!
United Senior Services
Come in and enjoy!